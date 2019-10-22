The Coast Guard will be holding a town hall meeting to discuss the new buoy change that took place during the summer.
The navigable channel of Tillamook Bay was previously pointed to the south but was changed to the north. The Coast Guard determined that if the navigable channel was to the north the Tillamook Bay bar would not be restricted or closed to recreational boating traffic as often.
The south entrance has been filling in over the years making it more prone to breaking surf, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard would like to discuss the change and compare it to last year's bar reports when the navigable channel was to the south. The town hall meeting will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Garibaldi City Hall.
In August it was reported that the Coast Guard realigned the entrance to Tillamook Bay during an ongoing mission along the Pacific Northwest coast. Coast Guard Cutter Aspen, a 225-foot seagoing buoy tender out of San Francisco, transited the Oregon Coast and corrected several buoy discrepancies.
“We’re glad to ensure mariners in the Pacific Northwest have properly operating navigation aids to safely transit these notoriously rough waters,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey West, commanding officer of the Aspen. “The Oregon and Washington coasts are beautiful, but they present unique dangers, and the crew is proud to keep boaters safe. It has been a rewarding trip.”
