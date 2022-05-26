Thirteenth Coast Guard District staff members are scheduled to host a Town Hall at Garibaldi City Hall Wednesday, June 1, to discuss the results of a Report of Investigation into the commercial fishing vessel Coastal Reign capsizing and loss of life.
Two crewmembers aboard the Coastal Reign lost their lives when the vessel capsized February 20, 2021, during an attempt to cross the Tillamook Bay bar through the southern entrance.
This town hall will be open to the public. Members of the media are invited to attend, as well.
DATE: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 6 p.m.
MEDIA ARRIVAL TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Garibaldi City Hall, 107 Sixth Street, Garibaldi, OR 97118
Media interested in attending must RSVP with Coast Guard public affairs at 206-251-3237 or via email at uscgd13@gmail.com and must RSVP no later than 4 p.m. on May 30. Additional logistics will be provided to those who RSVP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.