Coast Guard Sector Columbia River held a change of command ceremony Thursday in Portland.

During the ceremony, Capt. Justin Noggle relieved Capt. Scott Jackson as the commander of Coast Guard Sector Columbia River.

Coast Guard Sector Columbia River holds change of command ceremony in Portland, Oregon

Capt. Justin Noggle, the commander of Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, shakes hands with Capt. Scott Jackson, the commanding officer for Coast Guard Air Station Astoria, during a change of command ceremony for Coast Guard Sector Columbia River at the sector in Portland, Oregon, May 18, 2023. Sector Columbia River, Sector North Bend, and Marine Safety Unit Portland are now consolidated into a combined facility at MSU Portland’s current location. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)
Coast Guard Sector Columbia River holds change of command ceremony in Portland, Oregon

Rear Adm. Melvin Bouboulis, the commander of the 13th Coast Guard District, salutes during a change of command ceremony for Coast Guard Sector Columbia River at the sector in Portland, Oregon, May 18, 2023. Sector Columbia River, Sector North Bend, and Marine Safety Unit Portland are now consolidated into a combined facility at MSU Portland’s current location. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)
Coast Guard Sector Columbia River holds change of command ceremony in Portland, Oregon

Capt. Justin Noggle, the commander of Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, salutes Capt. Scott Jackson, the commanding officer for Coast Guard Air Station Astoria, during a change of command ceremony for the sector in Portland, Oregon, May 18, 2023. Sector Columbia River, Sector North Bend, and Marine Safety Unit Portland are now consolidated into a combined facility at MSU Portland’s current location. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted: