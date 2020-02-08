A Coast Guard aircrew hoisted an injured woman Saturday morning from a cliff side at Cape Falcon near Manzanita, Oregon.
At 11 a.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River Command Center received a request for assistance from Tillamook County dispatch reporting a 30-year-old woman had slipped off a trail while hiking and sustained several injuries.
Ground personnel had been unable to reach the woman’s location by vehicle due to the steepness of the cliff. A Coast Guard aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk was launched and diverted to the area.
At 12 p.m., the aircrew arrived on scene. The rescue swimmer deployed and hoisted the woman into the helicopter. At 12:06 p.m., the aircrew brought the woman safely to Nehalem Bay State Park to awaiting emergency medical services.
The woman's current condition is unknown.
