Coast Guard rescues 2 fishermen off OR coast

Crewmembers aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) tow the disabled 66-foot fishing vessel, Lodestar, approximately 180 miles offshore Coos Bay, Oregon, Sept. 10, 2022. The crew towed the vessel toward shore and transferred the vessel and 2 survivors to a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Coos Bay, who towed the vessel to shore.

 U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo

The Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a disabled vessel offshore Oregon Sunday.

Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District command center in Seattle received a report at 9:21 p.m. Friday that the 66-foot fishing vessel, Lodestar, lost all means of propulsion and was stranded in a storm battling 8-to-12-foot waves and over 40-knot winds approximately 180 miles offshore Coos Bay.

