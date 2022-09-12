Coast Guard rescues 2 fishermen off OR coast

Crewmembers aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) tow the disabled 66-foot fishing vessel, Lodestar, approximately 180 miles offshore Coos Bay, Oregon, Sept. 10, 2022. The crew towed the vessel toward shore and transferred the vessel and 2 survivors to a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Coos Bay, who towed the vessel to shore.
Crewmembers aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) tow the disabled 66-foot fishing vessel, Lodestar, approximately 180 miles offshore Coos Bay, Oregon Sept. 10, 2022. The crew towed the vessel toward shore and transferred the vessel and 2 survivors to a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Coos Bay, who towed the vessel to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
The Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a disabled vessel offshore Oregon Sunday.
Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District command center in Seattle received a report at 9:21 p.m. Friday that the 66-foot fishing vessel, Lodestar, lost all means of propulsion and was stranded in a storm battling 8-to-12-foot waves and over 40-knot winds approximately 180 miles offshore Coos Bay.
Coast Guard watchstanders diverted the crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) to rescue the people.
The cutter crew arrived on scene at 1 p.m. Saturday and placed the fishing vessel in tow.
The crew towed the vessel toward shore and transferred the towed vessel and survivors to a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Coos Bay approximately 45 miles offshore Coos Bay.
The boatcrew transported the vessel and survivors to shore Sunday and moored the vessel in Charleston.
“I’m extremely proud of this crew,” said Capt. Stephen Adler, the commanding officer of Stratton. “They showcased remarkable proficiency and seamanship rescuing these two fishermen, who were subject to the perils of the sea, far from land. Yesterday, the crew certainly lived up to her ship’s motto of ‘We Can’t Afford Not To.’”
