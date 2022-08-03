sinking ferry Astoria, OR

Tourist No. 2, a retired ferry in Astoria, Oregon, sits partially submerged July 28, 2022. The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the vessel sinking. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

 U.S. Coast Guard District 13 PAD

The U.S. Coast Guard and partner organizations are scheduled to remove fuel and other pollution threats from the ferry vessel Tourist No. 2, Thursday.

The Coast Guard initially responded Thursday, July 28, after receiving a report that the vessel was taking on water at the 6th Street Pier in Astoria. The Coast Guard authorized up to $200,000 to be spent from the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund, a pot of federal money set aside to allow the federal government to respond immediately to pollution incidents, to contract a company to place containment boom around the vessel and to remove the pollutants.

