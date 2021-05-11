The Coast Guard medevaced a 19-year-old crew member aboard the 38-foot commercial fishing vessel Joseph Tuesday afternoon 25 miles west of Tillamook Bay.
At approximately 1:40 p.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a call from the vessel's captain reporting the crew member was experiencing intense fatigue, difficulty breathing and periodically losing feeling in his hands and feet.
An MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter crew from Sector Columbia River was in flight conducting training when instructed to divert and respond to the call for help.
The aircrew arrived on scene at 2:38 p.m., hoisted the fisherman and transported him to awaiting emergency medical personnel at Sector Columbia River. He was in stable condition upon transfer and was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital.
