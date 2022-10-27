The Coast Guard held an establishment ceremony Wednesday in Warrenton to formally establish Coast Guard Base Astoria.

During the ceremony, Cmdr. Todd Wimmer assumed command of the new unit.

Coast Guard establishes new unit in Warrenton, OR

Cmdr. Todd Wimmer, the commanding officer of Base Astoria, shakes hands with Rear Adm. Jon Hickey, the Director of Operational Logistics, during an establishment ceremony in Warrenton, Oregon, to formally establish Coast Guard Base Astoria Oct. 26, 2022. Base Astoria is located in Warrenton and will provide operational logistics support for Coast Guard units across the Thirteenth Coast Guard District’s Oregon and Southern Washington regions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)
