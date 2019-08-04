Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team (COASST) will be hosting a training session for its marine debris survey on August 18, at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Suite 100 at the Port of Tillamook Bay. A second training takes place the previous day in Astoria.
The COASST Marine Debris program goes beyond identifying debris. Participants characterize the debris and measures its abundance in particular zones of the beach.
Through an interactive, hand-on workshop, trainees will learn how to collect data that speaks directly to the source and transport pathways of debris, as well as to the potential harm to people, wildlife, and local coastal ecosystems. The COASST training provides participants with the tools to monitor for potential changes in the marine environment and promote stewardship of local marine resources.
Reserve your training spot by calling COASST at 206-221-6893 or by emailing them at coasst@uw.edu.
