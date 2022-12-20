On December 10, 2022 at approximately 12:30 A.M, Officer Bare with the Toledo Police Department conducted a traffic stop with a 2012 Ford F-150 for multiple traffic violations on Business Highway 20 in Toledo.
The driver was identified as Tanner Vantassel, Cloverdale OR. The passenger was identified as Taylor Hulburt, Cloverdale OR. Neither Mr. Vantassel nor Mr. Hulburt had a valid driver’s license.
Mr. Vantassel showed numerous indicators of impairment and after further investigation he was placed into custody for driving under the influence of intoxicant.
Located on Mr. Vantassel’s person was a small bag of blue fentanyl pills, known as “dirty 30s”. As a result of the DUII, Mr. Vantassel’s vehicle was impounded.
During an inventory of the vehicle, the Officer located a large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills. The Officer located a digital scale, packaging related items, smoking devices, and US currency all throughout the vehicle.
Mr. Vantassel was placed into custody for DUII, reckless driving, failure to present and carry a driver’s license, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, attempted unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of controlled substance (fentanyl), attempted unlawful delivery of controlled substance (fentanyl), and unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance (fentanyl).
Mr. Hulburt was placed into custody for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, attempted unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of controlled substance (fentanyl), attempted unlawful delivery of controlled substance (fentanyl), and unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance (fentanyl). Mr. Vantassel and Mr. Hulburt were both booked and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.
