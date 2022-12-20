Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

On December 10, 2022 at approximately 12:30 A.M, Officer Bare with the Toledo Police Department conducted a traffic stop with a 2012 Ford F-150 for multiple traffic violations on Business Highway 20 in Toledo.

The driver was identified as Tanner Vantassel, Cloverdale OR. The passenger was identified as Taylor Hulburt, Cloverdale OR. Neither Mr. Vantassel nor Mr. Hulburt had a valid driver’s license.

5
0
0
0
1


Online Poll

Are you going out to celebrating New Year's?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you going out to celebrating New Year's?

You voted: