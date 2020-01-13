A Cloverdale man was killed when he drove off the road in the Netarts area.

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office reported that 41-year-old Jarrod W. Christensen of Cloverdale was driving a 1995 Jeep Wrangler at around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, at around mile 3.4 on Whiskey Creek Road. Christensen was going 40-45 mph when he swerved into the northbound lane, corrected and went off the southbound shoulder into a ditch, according to the report.

The Jeep traveled for approximately 150 feet before going over the embankment and down a ravine, where it struck a tree and rolled, coming to rest on its roof approximately 50 feet off the roadway.

Christensen died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office said his next of kin have been notified. A dog, possibly a husky, was also in the vehicle and was last seen running from the area. There were unconfirmed reports on social media that the dog was later found.

An investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office said alcohol, failure to wear a seatbelt, and weather may have been contributing factors to the crash. Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Netarts Oceanside Fire, Adventist Health Ambulance, Oregon State Police Reconstruction Unit, and Tillamook 911.

Two other fatal crashes have occurred recently in Tillamook County. On Jan. 8 on McCormick Loop Road a Tillamook woman died when she crashed into what authorities described as a feed trailer. On Dec. 29, a Tillamook woman died after she drove off the road and hit a tree north of Beaver.

McCormick Loop Road crash kills Tillamook woman A Tillamook woman died after crashing into what authorities described as a feed trailer. The crash occurred at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, …