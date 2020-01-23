A Clearcutting & Herbicide Spray Monitoring Workshop hosted by North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection (NCCWP) will take place from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the Hatfield Room at Tillamook County Library. This event is free and open to the public.
Join for a workshop on how to sue the Forest-activity Electronic Reporting Notification System (FERNS). This online tool, provided by the Department of Forestry, is used to monitor clearcutting, aerial spray and roadbuilding near: homes and schools, drinking water sources, trails and hunting and fishing spots. FERNS provides day-by-day notifications about where and what kinds of forestry activities are taking place.
Many people have asked for a training session to help them effectively use this website. Jason Gonzales, from Oregon Wild, will provide the training. He will also give an update on the Forest Waters Protection Act ( https://forestwaters.org/ ). NCCWP is supporting a statewide effort to put this measure on the November 2020 ballot.
This FERNS training session is being organized by Peter Karnig.
Our name, North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection (formerly known as Rockaway Beach Citizens for Watershed Protection), reflects our working together on a regional basis to insure that the air we breathe and the water we drink are safe.
