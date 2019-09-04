An Oceanside Beach Cleanup will take place at Oceanside Beach State Park in Tillamook on Saturday, Sep. 7 from 1-5 p.m. Look for ocean blue flags and canopies on the beach. Sunriver Brewing Co. will also be at the beach.
This is the last chance to make it to a summer beach cleanup on the Oregon Coast before the rainy season begins. Sunriver Brewing will be giving out beer samples for those who show up to clean Oceanside Beach. The beer is brewed with fresh mountain water in Oregon.
Sunriver Brewing donated $5,000 to Ocean Blue Project this year to support beach and river cleanups. Sunriver Brewing Manager Ryan Duley, a native Oregonian who grew up in Tillamook, was inspired to cleanup Oceanside Beach. Having spent his childhood in Tillamook, he felt moved to support Ocean Blue’s beach stewardship efforts when the grassroots environmental non-profit’s team reached out to Sunriver Brewing earlier this year.
Sunriver Brewing instantly took the lead for a new program that Ocean Blue recently rolled out. The Brewers for Beaches program gives breweries a way to give back to essential waterways they each depend on to keep Oregon brew tasting so good. The people at Sunriver Brewing know this is true, which is why they went above and beyond the requirements to be an official Brewers for Beaches Representative.
Most breweries want to give back to waterways and the ocean and will host a fundraiser or donate a portion of sales for a night. Sunriver Brewing did that, though they did not stop there and decided to pay employees to come to five different events across Oregon. Sunriver Brewing will be bringing their good stuff to Tillamook’s Oceanside Beach for their final collaborative coastal cleanup with Ocean Blue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.