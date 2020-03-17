Two Clark County residents who contracted the new coronavirus died Monday evening, according to public health officials.
The deaths are the first in Clark County, just across the Columbia River from Oregon, which had seen four cases of the virus as of Monday. Officials offered few details about the deaths, though a press conference was scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Washington has been one of several epicenters of the virus in the United States with more than 900 cases and nearly 50 deaths attributed to the virus. On Monday, the county announced their fourth positive case, a woman in her 40s, who had been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Oregon.
As of Tuesday, Oregon has 51 confirmed cases and one death.
-- Kale Williams; kwilliams@oregonian.com; 503-294-4048; @sfkale
