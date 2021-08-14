The Tillamook County Composite Flight 114 of the Oregon Wing Civil Air Patrol (CAP-Auxiliary of the US Air Force) is proud to announce the first annual Bob Rissel Flight Training Scholarship award to Cadet Airman First Class Zeyon Hurliman of Tillamook.
C/AI1C Hurliman is a Tillamook High School student and an avid member of the aviation community, spending weekends at the airport greeting pilots and photographing aircraft. He has been an active member of Civil Air Patrol for four years, gaining insight into search and rescue, aerospace education and developing leadership skills. Zeyon is currently attending CAP Ground School and flying with CAP Captain Mark Farrier, our local Certified Flight Instructor (CFT) at the Tillamook County Airport. Making his first solo flight in a Piper J-3 Cub just days before his award, C/A1C Hurliman received a check for $500.00 from Mrs. Sally Rissel and the Friends of Pacific City Airport to use toward the cost of finishing his Private Pilot’s Certificate. Hurliman and Rissel family members, as well as District 32 Representative Suzanne Weber attended the presentation. Congratulations C/A1C Hurliman and family!
Scholarship History: Bob Rissel was a long-time resident of Pacific City and Steward of the Pacific City Airport who passed away 2019. Bob moved with his wife Sally and their children, to Pacific City in 1973. Joining the small aviation community there, Bob jumped at the chance to be part of the Tillamook County Sheriff Air Posse, participating in search and rescue from the air. A docent at the Evergreen Aviation Museum, he was an avid aviation historian working with the museum for many years. The Bob Rissel Flight Training Scholarship was developed by Mrs. Sally Rissel and the Friends of Pacific City Airport to honor her husband’s memory and his desire to encourage youth in pursuit of flying and aviation careers. Friends and family contributed to a flight training scholarship in memory of his long and celebrated aviation career. The Bob Rissel Flight Training Scholarship cements Bob’s legacy in the aviation world, promoting aviation and supporting young pilots who share his passion for flying.
"To me aviation means everything. I have never had a greater passion for anything else. The feeling you get when flying a Piper Cub over the Oregon Coast during sunset is the most amazing thing I have ever experienced. I have been dreaming of becoming a pilot ever since I was 12 years old, and I can't wait to see the places where this incredible opportunity will take me. Currently I am learning to fly with a CFI at my local airport. I have 11.4 hours in a 1939 Piper J-3 Cub and attend ground school every Wednesday. I am very close to soloing. I plan to continue my flight training and ground school until lattain my PPL. My goal is then to continue building hours and attend a bigger flight school at Hillsboro Aero Academy to advance my ratings quickly to put me on a fast track for the airlines. After completing the needed ratings, my goal is to work as a CFI for Hillsboro Aero Academy to build hours for my long-term goal ofnbecoming an Airline Pilot and getting my ATP License. It's my dream to fly all over the world while doing what I love most. If awarded I will use this scholarship money to help fund my flight training while learning to fly with Mark Farrier, my CFI."
-Zeyon Hurliman in the scholarship essay
