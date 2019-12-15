The City of Cannon Beach may face opposition to its plans under discussion to construct a new city hall and police facility, as well as to improve its water and sewer systems.
A large number of the voting residents of Cannon Beach are seniors, said Jim Litherland, a member of the city’s vetting committee for these proposals. He said he thinks “people are reluctant to go into debt” for the millions of dollars estimated to construct a new city hall and police station and also to improve the water system.
“Most of the homes of any value (in Cannon Beach) nobody lives in, so what we have here are voters on fixed incomes,” he said.
“The other thing is, the (proposed) city hall does not provide a shelter place” for residents fleeing damage in the low-lying areas in the event of a catastrophic event.
The city instead could install utilities services at its Southwind site to house people in the event of a natural disaster, he said.
“I think the likelihood of Cannon Beach surviving as it is (in the event of a tsunami) is slim.”
Caleb Whitmore, president of the board of directors of the Breakers Point Homeowners Association, said he does favor investing long-term in Cannon Beach, and that would include improvements to ensure the safety of residents in the event of a natural disaster such as a tsunami.
“…To sum up the HOA’s position, we are one of the largest single tax bases in the community and our homeowners typically measure their time at Cannon Beach in decades, so we are long-term proponents for a healthy community and clearly invested in its past, present and future,” Whitmore said in an email following an interview.
“It is apparent to us that investment in city resources is needed, and ensuring key public safety and infrastructure are safe and functional in the event of a natural disaster is an important matter.
“We are generally very much ‘for’ investing in the future of our city, but also cautious when it comes to the scale of investment proposed, combined with the recent track record of City Council when it comes to long-range thinking and following through on listening to community input and expert guidance.
“If the recent Foredune Management Plan process is an example of how the city ‘listens,’ all taxpayers should be very concerned. As property owners and taxpayers, it seems the city wants our money in tax revenue and as patrons of the shops and restaurants in town, but doesn’t want to listen to our input very much when it comes to how those revenues should be used.
“Everyone should be concerned if that’s the kind of attitude our leaders have when it comes to considering such a massive investment.
“I believe we need to be thinking decades down the road, not just the next election cycle, and when it comes to matters of infrastructure, ecology, property protection, etc. … that means following through on what is planned, what they say they will do, and thinking holistically about the community’s needs (for example: investing over $40m in new infrastructure while at the same time reducing city tax revenue from short-term rentals and major reductions in property value due to the unchecked ecological disaster from sand inundation and lack of littoral cell health).
“It doesn’t add up: you can’t on the one hand say you’re a city that’s ‘for’ being balanced with its natural environment, spending taxpayer money effectively, and planning for a better future while at the same time reducing tax revenue sources and ignoring expert guidance on how to make the environment and city safer and more beautiful.
“Investment requires revenue, and in our system of government revenue requires representation and accountability.
“If we are to take on a $40+ million investment, there needs to be clear accountability and oversight of it, as well an increased commitment from the city to care about all parties: full-time and part-time residents, businesses, visitors, property owners and the ecological and environmental health of the area.”
Mike Morgan, chairman of the city’s vetting committee, said, “I think there is a lot of skepticism about the total relocation of the city hall and police department. There’s a lot of discussion about separation of the two.”
He said people are talking about relocating the police department and constructing an emergency operations center in a 3,000- to 4,000-square-foot building on the city’s Southwind site. The cost of such a structure would be $3 million to $4 million, not the $16 million for the city hall and police department in the current proposal.
As for the improvements to the water and sewer system, he said, “People underestimate the value of a water and sewer system.” Basic cable and internet costs $130 a month - water and sewer are a “necessity.”
