On June 21, in accordance with Tillamook City Policy, Lt. Erica Bomar was placed on paid temporary administrative leave pending the conclusion of an independent investigation. On Aug. 9, the city received a tort claim notice from Lt. Bomar’s attorney.
As this is a personnel investigation, not all aspects of the investigation may be made public at this time. Additionally, the city cautions the public that no conclusions have been made at this time; therefore there should be no presumption of wrongdoing with regards to any city employee.
The city wants to reassure the public that it is committed to continuing to provide a high level of public service.
