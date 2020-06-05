City of Wheeler

Business Oregon announced Tuesday, June 2, the recipients of $2.5 million in matching grant funding through the Emergency Business Assistance Grant Fund, which was created by Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Legislature to assist small businesses suffering in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $10 million of funding is being allocated through three Requests for Proposals (RFP) for different types of applicants. This is the first round of funding, consisting of $2.5 million and closed for proposals May 18.

“We stood this program up very quickly, and communities throughout Oregon in turn put together excellent proposals on a short time-frame for how they will get the funding into the hands of their local small businesses,” said Business Oregon Director Chris Cummings in a press release.

This round solicited proposals from cities, counties, and Economic Development Districts that have existing small business COVID-relief programs or will stand up new programs to issue grants to local small businesses with fewer than 25 employees. The program also encourages efforts to provide access to sole proprietors and historically disadvantaged businesses.

Business Oregon received 46 applications requesting $7.5 million, but only $2.5 million is available in this round. Final amounts to each will be announced shortly as contracts are finalized with each recipient, but the median award will be approximately $45,000.

Recipient    County

Albany          Benton

Clackamas County   Clackamas

Gladstone   Clackamas

Happy Valley     Clackamas

Lake Oswego   Clackamas

Milwaukie   Clackamas

Oregon City   Clackamas

West Linn   Clackamas

Clatsop County (CEDR)   Clatsop

Columbia County   Columbia

CCD (Coos, Curry, Douglas) Coos, Curry, Douglas

Central Oregon Intergov Council (COIC) Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook

Grant County   Grant

Ashland    Jackson

Jackson County   Jackson

Medford   Jackson

Talent   Jackson

Grants Pass   Josephine

SCOEDD Klamath, Lake

Lane County   Lane

Lincoln County  Lincoln

Sweet Home   Linn

Ontario   Malheur

Keizer   Marion

Silverton   Marion

Stayton   Marion

Turner   Marion

Mid-Willamette Valley COG Marion, Polk, Yamhill

Fairview   Multnomah

Gresham   Multnomah

Dallas   Polk

Independence/Monmouth   Polk

Affiliated Tribes NW EDC Statewide

City of Wheeler   Tillamook

Pendleton   Umatilla

City of Umatilla   Umatilla

La Grande   Union

City of Union   Union

Wallowa County   Wallowa

Beaverton   Washington

Hillsboro   Washington

Sherwood   Washington

Tigard   Washington

Tualatin   Washington

Carlton   Yamhill

To fill gaps not reached by other programs, these state funds are to be directed to adversely affected businesses that have been unable to receive federal CARES Act funding, including the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance program, or other federal programs for emergency pandemic funding. Businesses may use the proceeds for any business-related operating expenses, including helping to reopen in line with state guidance.

Proposals for round two of the funding that is open to Community Development Financial Institutions and Economic Development Districts are closed Monday, June 1. Proposals for the third and final round will be solicited later in June.

