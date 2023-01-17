A lawsuit seeking $2.5 million in damages from the City of Tillamook and several employees was filed in federal court in Portland on January 11.
The suit alleges numerous, gender-motivated, discriminatory and retaliatory practices by the city government against former Tillamook Police Department Lieutenant Erica Bomar, whose employment was terminated in November 2021.
“City Manager Nathan George has orchestrated this whole thing against these two women,” Randy Harvey, the attorney for Bomar and another former police department employee, Molly Folkema, said.
Harvey said that he plans to file another suit on behalf of Folkema in the coming weeks, with similar allegations of discrimination and retaliation, as well as sexual harassment by a police officer. He expects to seek a similar amount in damages in that suit.
In addition to the City of Tillamook, the already-filed suit names City Manager Nathan George, Police Chief Raymond Rau, Human Resources Manager Jamy Christensen and Lieutenant Nickalaus Troxel as defendants.
The suit focuses on two separate issues: the alleged uneven treatment of Bomar in her termination and chronic underpayment relative to male subordinates.
Oregon’s Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) has issued findings on the claims, substantiating all Bomar’s allegations, as well as those levelled by Folkema in a separate report.
The wage complaints arise from pay comparisons between Bomar and Troxel, who was a sergeant during Bomar’s time as lieutenant and replaced her as lieutenant upon her departure.
Documentation provided to BOLI showed that Bomar earned $98,490.77 in her last year with the force, while her subordinate Troxel earned $99,294.11 in that same time period. When she was terminated, Troxel proceeded to make $62,554.22 in his first six months as Lieutenant.
Bomar was the only female officer in the Tillamook Police Department during her tenure as lieutenant, as well as for most of her 20 years on the force.
George attributed the discrepancy in Troxel’s pay as lieutenant to his departure from a union position necessitating the cashing out of accrued leave.
“Lt. Troxel’s salary was and still is less than Lt. Bomar’s salary,” George said in an email to the Herald.
In documents the city submitted to BOLI in response to Bomar’s initial complaint, the city points to Bomar’s non-union status and exemption from overtime as the source of Bomar’s frustrations. The documents also repeatedly state that Bomar made 8% more as lieutenant, than did Troxel as sergeant.
Prior to becoming Lieutenant in 2020, Bomar had been a union employee, eligible for overtime.
Upon receiving the promotion to lieutenant, which Bomar claims she did not want, Bomar left the Teamsters Union that represents Tillamook police officers.
According to the city’s filings, that change of status also precluded Bomar from working overtime.
However, Bomar was not informed of that fact until May 2021, when City Manager Nathan George sent an email informing affected staff of their overtime prohibition.
Bomar continued to work and report overtime hours and was not paid for them, an issue she raised in her first BOLI complaint.
In that complaint, Bomar further claimed that male insubordinate officers often went outside the chain of command to avoid reporting to her.
Bomar complained about the issue several times to former Chief Terry Wright, who did not address it, as well as Rau, who sent emails to officers telling them to respect the chain of command.
Bomar also complained about being assigned clerical tasks while being the second highest ranking officer in the department.
In its responses to BOLI, the city shifts blame for these failings to Wright who retired in 2021, shortly after George’s arrival as city manager in January of that year.
The city argues in its responses to BOLI that as soon as Rau arrived as police chief, he recognized the insubordination as well as the ill-suited job responsibilities and acted.
Rau sent an email directing subordinate officers to respect Bomar and refer to her by her rank and changed her job responsibilities.
A BOLI investigator did not find these steps to be sufficient, however.
When offering justification for terminating Bomar’s employment, an incident of alleged insubordination played a major role, according to the city.
A BOLI investigator said that the disparity in punishments for the same conduct, insubordination, between male officers who received an emailed warning, and Bomar, who was terminated, was discriminatory.
Bomar originally filed a complaint with BOLI on June 18, 2021, about the discriminatory wages and labor practices, and was placed on paid administrative leave on June 21.
The city claims that it did not receive notice of the BOLI complaint until August and that the administrative leave was thus unrelated to it.
But a BOLI investigator did not put credence into that claim as they showed receipt of the complaint on June 18, and Rau admitted to having received an email from Bomar about it around that time.
The city claims that Bomar’s placement on paid leave was triggered by a complaint about her handling of an internal investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against an officer.
The complaint against Bomar was lodged by attorney Dan Thenell at a June 16 meeting. Thenell represents Officer Lynn Lothman who was accused of harassing Folkema in the workplace.
Thenell complained that Bomar had shown bias in favor of the alleged victim in the matter, Folkema, which the city says triggered its investigation of Bomar.
Folkema’s allegations against Lothman, the ensuing investigations and eventual firings of Folkema and Bomar while Lothman was returned to work with nothing more than a written reprimand are the other focus of Bomar’s suit and BOLI’s investigations.
Folkema began working for the Tillamook Police Department as part-time office manager in 2017.
Following an injury, Lothman was working in the office more in 2020 when he and Folkema developed a friendship. They began texting frequently and spending a lot of time together at work.
Three times in 2020, Folkema complained to Wright about the volume of text messages Lothman was sending her. Wright issued Lothman warnings to give Folkema more space.
In October 2020, Folkema told Bomar that Lothman had been touching her in the workplace, including one incident in which he touched the top of her breast.
Bomar reported the allegations to Wright, and Lothman was put on paid suspension while investigations were conducted first by Bomar then by the Oregon State Police (OSP) and later by a third-party investigator hired by the city.
In an interview with OSP, Lothman admitted to giving Folkema back rubs at the police department and holding hands, but said the interactions were consensual and the two were having an “emotional affair.”
Folkema said that the interactions were not consensual but that she had been hesitant to report the interactions prior to Lothman touching her breast.
After reporting the alleged harassment, Folkema says that other employees in the department became hostile towards her, especially dispatchers who she believed were spreading rumors about her.
Matters came to a head on February 25, 2021, when Folkema and another female employee had a verbal altercation over comments that Folkema made regarding dispatchers.
The other employee complained to George the following day, threatening to resign over the incident.
George placed both employees on paid administrative leave and opened an investigation into the matter.
The investigative report, which the city also included in BOLI findings, seemed to focus solely on Folkema, who was alleged to have called other employees, “bitches.”
The report found that Folkema had violated department policy in the February 25 incident as well as at other times and claimed that she had misreported her hours on an occasion in November 2020.
Following these findings, George sent Folkema a notice of potential termination and scheduled a hearing date for her.
Ashley Marton, an attorney who represented Folkema in the matter, said in a written response to the report that the hour reporting discrepancy had been an approved use of flex time under the old chief and that her client had been unaware of any complaints about her comportment prior to her administrative leave.
On May 3, 2021, George sent a letter of termination to Folkema offering her 12 days “to think over the situation and take responsibility for her actions.”
The other employee involved in the incident returned to work at the department and took Folkema’s vacated position.
Meanwhile, OSP had concluded its investigation into Lothman in December 2020, referring the case to Tillamook County District Attorney William Porter to consider charges.
Porter declined to press charges, saying that he believed he would be unable to substantiate Folkema’s claims beyond a reasonable doubt in court.
He sent the case file to the city’s administrative team, who contracted an outside party to investigate Lothman in February 2021 for possible violations of department and city policies.
That investigation found that Lothman had violated eight separate departmental or city policies in his interactions with Folkema. A hearing date of June 16, 2021, was set for Lothman.
It was at this hearing that Thenell, Lothman’s attorney, complained about Bomar, who does not appear to have been involved in the investigation since before its referral to state police the previous fall.
Bomar was placed on administrative leave on June 21 and Lothman was returned to work on June 22.
“A complaint is only an allegation,” Thenell said in an email to the Herald in response to questions about his client’s involvement in the situation.
“Officer Lothman looks forward to the justice system finding out the real facts of what occurred, and especially the actions and behaviors of the complainants being exposed to the truth,” he continued.
George had initially been considering a five-day, unpaid suspension for Lothman but opted instead to issue a written warning.
“I find that you have been properly made aware of the severity of your actions and that imposing additional time off, unpaid, would not be in the best interest of the city or the Police Department,” George wrote in his letter informing Lothman of his decision.
In a statement from February 2022, George offered further insight on his decision to return Lothman to active duty.
“The issues involving M. Folkema were never substantiated as true… while he (Lothman) had broken other policies, he had not bullied, disrespected and treated any other employees in a harmful way.”
With Lothman back on the force, the investigation into Bomar began in the summer of 2021.
The investigation, initially triggered by Thenell’s complaints, soon spread in scope to encompass over a decade of Bomar’s career.
The report, also included in the city’s response to BOLI, includes interviews with more than 15 Tillamook police personnel and other law enforcement officers in the county.
A BOLI investigators said that the scope and intensity of this investigation belied the city’s claims of equal treatment when compared to the investigation conducted into Lothman, which only interviewed four department employees and remained narrowly focused.
After serving with the Tillamook Police Department since 1999 without disciplinary issues, Bomar started having small complaints noted in her file after Rau’s arrival in April 2021.
Rau issued warnings for driving the wrong police vehicle, failing to leave the door to the department lobby unlocked, failing to ensure subordinates completed tasks and poor handling of scheduling duties in his first months on the job.
The investigation also looked into events on the day Bomar was placed on paid administrative leave.
On that day, Bomar left her uniform, a ballistics vest and her taser scattered haphazardly on the floor of her office and made a sarcastic remark while exiting the department. These actions became a major stated reason for Bomar’s eventual termination.
The investigation into Bomar concluded in fall 2021, sustaining nine policy violations against her.
George sent a letter of potential termination to Bomar on November 15, with a hearing date scheduled for November 17.
According to George’s termination letter on November 22, Bomar failed to take responsibility for all the violations sustained by the investigation and had not expressed a desire to retain her employment at the hearing.
BOLI investigator Amanda Bartenstein found that the reasons given for Bomar’s firing were pretextual and that the city had instead retaliated against Bomar for whistleblowing and opposing unlawful employment practices.
Bartenstein’s report said that the closeness in time between Bomar’s initial wage complaint and her administrative leave led them to conclude that the leave was motivated at least in part by the complaint.
In the report on Folkema’s claims of retaliatory firing, Bartenstein is unambiguous about their opinion on why the city terminated the two women’s employment.
“Respondent’s lack of legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons for its actions indicates that both women were removed from their positions so that Lothman could be reinstated,” Bartenstein wrote.
Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.
