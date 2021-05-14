The City of Tillamook has partnered with MED-Project, a non-profit 501(c)(6) organization, to provide a location and new service for city residents to properly dispose of unwanted or unneeded medicine at no cost. MED-Project was formed nationally to "facilitate cooperative efforts among pharmaceutical producers to address the collection and disposal of unwanted pharmaceutical projects from households (https://med-projectusa.org/)".
The self-contained drop box, that is not accessible to anyone other than MED-Project employees, is located at the Tillamook Police Department inside the front lobby. Lobby hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone may walk in and dispose of their medicine.
Properly disposing of unused or unwanted medicine has many benefits such as keeping children or adults safe from accidental intakes, keeps the environment and landfills safer and healthier by proper disposal, and reduces the impact on the city's Wastewater Treatment Plant. The City of Tillamook is pleased to offer this new service to its citizens and community. Please contact the City of Tillamook at (503) 842-2472 and follow the new phone system to contact the police department for more information or questions.
