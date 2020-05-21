The City of Tillamook recognizes the extreme circumstances under which the Tillamook High School graduating class of 2020 has found themselves in. The mayor and city council would like to publicly acknowledge those circumstances and provide encouragement for the efforts of the class to succeed. In order to recognize the graduation class, Mayor Suzanne Weber read a proclamation in their recognition at the city council session held May 18.
The City of Tillamook encourages the public to read the language of the proclamation, and to put their best effort into acknowledging this year’s graduating class.
PROCLAMATION
To recognize the value and celebrate the achievements of our Tillamook High School graduating class of 2020
WHEREAS, the Tillamook High School graduating class of the year Two thousandtwenty has experienced the dramatic interruption of their educational and social lives due to the Novel coronavirus health emergency; AND
WHEREAS, the graduating Seniors in the Tillamook High School Class of 2020 deserve their achievements to be recognized by people within their communities and beyond; AND
WHEREAS, this year's graduating class contains students who have achieved to their utmost in academics, agriculture, athletics, business, engineering, theater, and music programs and more; AND
WHEREAS, the government of the City of Tillamook is exceedingly glad to acknowledge and support the future success of the Two-thousand and twenty graduating class of Tillamook High School.
LET IT BE HEREBY PROCLAIMED!
I, Suzanne Weber, by virtue of the authority vested in me as the Mayor of the City of Tillamook, do encourage the people of Tillamook to greatly honor the Tillamook High School Graduating Class of Two-thousand and twenty. I acknowledge that this class of students has excelled, despite the enormous challenges set before them. They are thereby worthy of great commendation from their family, friends, and community. On behalf of the City of Tillamook, we wish them the absolute best in all of their future efforts.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the City of Tillamook to be affixed this 18 th day of May, 2020.
