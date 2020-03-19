The City of Tillamook has issued a warning for those sheltering at home due to coronavirus concerns: Please do not flush anything but toilet paper in your toilet.
Baby wipes, disinfectant wipes, paper towels or anything that isn’t actual toilet paper, must go directly into the trash. When flushed, these products clog sewer pipes and pump stations, increase utility maintenance, create environmental concerns, and cause extra work throughout the wastewater system.
The City Wastewater Treatment Plant is designed to process toilet paper material and not wipes, paper towels, facial tissues and napkins. If these items are used as a substitute for toilet paper, they should never be flushed but should be placed in the trash.
Tillamook citizens, if you have to use something besides toilet paper while using the toilet, please discard it in the trash bin. That is the safest and best place for used paper towels, napkins, baby wipes, or disinfectant wipes.
