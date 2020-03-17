At the March 16 City of Tillamook Council Meeting, the council made an emergency declaration pertaining to the COVID-19 virus.
Several measures will be put in effect immediately and remain in effect until March 30. These measures will be extended week by week as the emergency persists.
• This emergency pertains to the Tillamook City limits and the Urban Growth Boundary of the City.
• The City of Tillamook officials are committed to making every effort to stop and prevent the spread of the virus to citizens. The City encourages everyone to limit contact with other individuals in the community in the days ahead and conduct as much business as possible online and by phone.
• All City Hall offices will be closed to walk-in traffic and the public during this emergency. After tonight’s meeting, there will be no further City public meetings during the next two weeks. City Hall staff will be limited but available to receive calls and questions.
• The City is asking utility customers to use the payment drop box on the corner of Third Street and Laurel Avenue or use the online payment services for any payments during the course of this emergency.
• All other payments for dog licenses, business licenses, lease agreement payments, Transient Room Tax (TRT) payment, OLCC fees and licenses, Public Works Permit fees and/or any other payments to the City can be submitted by US Postal Mail or placed in the drop box mentioned above. Vehicle impounds will be handled by appointment only by calling 503-374-1824.
• The City Public Works Department will have limited operations during this emergency.
• The City Police Department will be fully operational during this emergency.
Mayor Suzanne Weber explained that limited operations for the Public Works Department means “mostly maintenance, and small jobs that don’t require to many people.”
“The water people are concentrating on water and the sewer folks on sewer,” Weber said. “In other words, no big projects that require a larger workforce. Also, it is perfect pot hole patching weather.”
Any changes to the above-mentioned measures pertaining to this emergency will be updated on the City’s website at www.tillamookor.gov.
