The City of Tillamook is pleased to announce that effective this week, City Hall is now open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed on Fridays. This change is to better serve our citizens and contractors outside the normal business hours of most companies in the City of Tillamook.
For the next 30 days during this transition, City Hall staff will be available for Friday appointments if necessary. Just call the main number at (503) 842-2472 and contact the necessary department to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.