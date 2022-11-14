Tillamook’s City Council met Monday, November 7, approving the renewal of a contract for tourism services with the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce and hearing an emergency preparedness presentation.
The contract renewal still awaits approval by the chamber’s board, but once that has been secured it will take effect in February of next year and run through June 30, 2026.
The contract regards the chamber’s management of the farmer’s market and tourism services that it provides to the city. For those services, the chamber receives 20% of the city’s transient lodging tax.
When City Manager Nathan George arrived in Tillamook he initiated a review of the contract’s terms. The new contract has terms that are similar to the previous, calling for quarterly financial reports.
The council also heard from Tillamook County Emergency Manager Randy Thorpe.
Thorpe, who started in his role in January of this year, updated the council about the scope of his job and what he has been working on recently.
The emergency manager’s job is to coordinate the response of various government and civilian agencies during a natural disaster and to help plan for those events.
Thorpe’s largest recent initiative has been working with the Port of Tillamook, the Near Space Corporation and the Oregon Department of Health of Human Services to designate the Tillamook airport as the main supply distribution point for the Oregon coast in a major emergency.
If the efforts come to fruition, Tillamook’s airport would be the central point for receiving supplies via air from over the coastal range and distributing them up and down the coast.
Thorpe said that Tillamook’s airport is ideally suited for the task as it was built to military standards and lies outside the inundation zone.
Recently, Thorpe has also been trying to form a citizen response group for Tillamook.
Other cities in the county have groups of volunteers to help first responders during an emergency. Tillamook used to have a group but it lapsed and Thorpe is looking for a motivated resident to spearhead a new one.
Other projects Thorpe mentioned were restocking emergency stockpiles, helping promote HAM radio operations in the county and offering more emergency preparedness training to city staff.
Mayor Aaron Burris also announced Tillamook’s annual tree lighting ceremony, which will take place on December 3from 4-7 p.m. in front of city hall. The tree lighting will have a coloring contest, winter market with local goods, pictures with Santa and a performance by the Tillamook High School choir.
