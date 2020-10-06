When in Nehalem, you will see newly installed interpretive boards, directionals, parking and gateway signs, all part of a county-wide master wayfinding plan developed in 2016 by Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA). The city of Nehalem’s plan was approved in 2019 and funded from the portion of county transient lodging tax managed by TCVA.
“We worked with TCVA on plans, signage and content that would fit our strategic vision for Nehalem, as well as to direct visitors to services such as restrooms, our city park and the North County Recreation District’s (NCRD) performing arts center,” said Dale Shafer, city manager of Nehalem.
In downtown Nehalem are two interpretive signs, one about the Nehalem watershed and the other about living along a river. There is also a sign with a city map on one side, and a welcome to Nehalem greeting for visitors approaching from the river. A new city park sign includes the history of Native Peoples, and a parking sign at the corner of 7th and Hwy 101, will have a tsunami route map on one side.
Restroom signs have been added, and the Hwy 101 southbound welcome sign has been remounted. As more wayfinding funding becomes available, the city plans additional signage.
At NCRD, there is a new facility entrance sign, directional to the performing arts center, and an interpretive board that tells of the commitment of the town to teach each child to swim.
In 2015, the Tillamook Board of County Commissioners asked the tourism organization to make wayfinding a priority. The countywide plan provides a blueprint for types and designs of signage while allowing each city or unincorporated area to adapt with their own logo and color palette. Each community also determines the type of interpretive signage, providing a way to share stories important to their area and vision plan.
In 2019-2020 fiscal year, TCVA also funded Neskowin area tsunami signage, Nestucca Rural Fire District emergency message sign, Tillamook Bay interpretive signs developed by Tillamook Estuaries Partnership, and lumber mill and train history signage at the Port of Garibaldi. In addition, wayfinding plans were developed for Rockaway Beach, Wheeler and Pacific City-Brooten Road.
TCVA works with Lennox Insites and Partners in Design, experts in interpretation and wayfinding signage design. Nehalem’s signs were fabricated and installed by Ramsey Signs.
TCVA would like to thank Dale Shafer, Melissa Thompson-Kiefer, Don Davidson and Brian Moore at City of Nehalem, and David Wiegan and Bruce Townsend at NCRD for their assistance and input throughout the wayfinding process.
