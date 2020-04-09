The City of Manzanita has received a number of complaints from citizens over the last week asking whether the city has the legal ability to ask second homeowners and their families, who are coming and going to their second homes, to remain in their primary residences rather than traveling back and forth to Manzanita. The city asks you to respect the following guidance:
1. The City of Manzanita encourages everyone with homes in Manzanita to please stay home at their permanent or primary residence. Manzanita, and the rest of Tillamook County have limited resources, including food, general supplies, and an extremely limited amount of hospital beds and medical care facilities. In addition, there is the added concern about those traveling from a more highly infected area bringing the virus to Manzanita that has, thus far, been effective in preventing wide-spread infection.
2. Despite what you may have heard, the city does not have the authority to make a second homeowner leave Manzanita or to enter someone’s home to enforce indoor social distancing, count occupants, or to issue tickets if multiple cars are parked legally outside someone’s home. They also do not have the resources to close streets or the legal authority to set up checkpoints to inspect everyone’s ID coming in and out of town.
3. Please do not contact the City of Manzanita because you may not recognize someone, or if you see a car or a license plate you do not recognize. The city wants to make sure they are using their limited resources to investigate serious complaints that may be violating Governor Brown’s Executive Order. You should contact 911 for emergencies only, for non-emergency situations you can call and leave a message at the Manzanita Police Department (503) 368-7229. The city, county and state have already taken other precautions to help eliminate certain behavior, including suspending all short-term rentals and closing beach accesses and camping. The City of Manzanita is standing ready to aid in gaining compliance during this emergency and will follow-up with reported violations.
The city will follow up on complaints by first attempting to educate potential violators. If education fails to gain compliance, the City of Manzanita may, by the language in the Executive Order, cite individuals with a Class C Misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.