Mayor Mike Scott declared an official state of emergency Wednesday, March 18, for the City of Manzanita. The state of emergency declaration provides the city manager, Cynthia Alamillo, with the latitude to coordinate an effective response by redirecting funding for emergency use as needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Kate Brown declared on March 8 a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 virus, finding that the virus has created a threat to public health and safety, and constitutes a statewide emergency. The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the virus to be a pandemic threat that causes respiratory distress with the potential to cause serious illness and loss of life. On March 14, Tillamook County declared a local state of emergency within the county.
The city manager is authorized to initiate emergency request for aid from Tillamook County, State of Oregon, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency as necessary.
The city council and city staff continue to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and want residents, second homeowners and visitors to know that they are proactively taking steps to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community.
