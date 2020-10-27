The City of Bay City is currently taking applications for a planning/special projects technician.
The planning/special projects technician serves as the planning commission secretary and will be responsible to the commission for those duties associated with commission actions. Such duties include, but are not limited to, attending meetings of the planning commission, keeping and typing minutes, typing correspondence, notifying concerned parties of commission actions and preparing documents for planning affairs.
This position is also responsible for answering building/planning questions from the public, working with the city planner on building/planning issues, responding to inquiries related to city ordinances and policies and to relieve the city recorder/treasurer of routine administrative functions such as typing, telephone calls, and minor accounting functions. He/she is also responsible for keeping the property files up to date and continually working on upgrading the city’s filing systems and general record keeping processes. This position reports to the city recorder/treasurer for the performance of assigned duties. The planning/special projects technician shall be responsible for maintaining and updating the city’s web site and to perform other duties as may be assigned by the city recorder.
Monthly Salary: $2,788 to $4,540 (DOQ)
Applicants are asked to submit a letter of interest and completed City of Bay City job application form. The first round of applications will be Nov. 11. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. Application forms are available at City Hall located at 5525 B Street, Bay City, Oregon 97107 or on the City’s website:
