In a continuing effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the City of Bay City will be closed to the public and operating on a limited service basis, effective immediately, through Tuesday, April 28.
Staff will be available by email and/or by phone. They understand the inconvenience this may cause; however, for the safety of patrons and staff, they believe reducing person-to-person interaction is the best way to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
CITY HALL - Please utilize the drop box for utility payments or make payments online. The City of Bay City recognizes the economic hardship that may impact our community during this current public health emergency; therefore, the city is suspending water disconnections and late fees through April. Land-use or other permitting documents can also be left in drop box. Staff will be working remotely as much as possible, so emails and phone messages are the best way to connect.
PUBLIC WORKS - No public access; staff will continue to provide service as usual.
FIRE DEPARTMENT – No public access; staff will continue to provide service as usual. Dial 911 for emergencies, and 503-815-1911 for Non-Emergency Dispatch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.