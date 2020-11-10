Tillamook City Council discussed at a meeting Monday, Nov. 2, the finance committee’s recommendation concerning a county property tax exemption proposal. The Tillamook County Housing Commission is currently working with the cities to implement dual ordinances.
The property tax exemption can be claimed on new construction or rehabilitation. The tax exemption would abate taxes on multi-family structures for 10 years. The county is making the decision on the properties in the unincorporated areas and the cities are making decisions on the properties in their areas.
Tillamook County Commission Chair Bill Baertlein said this is the county’s request to the city and that it is time for the city to step up to the plate, as the county has helped the city in many ways, including paying for the signs at Carnahan Park.
City Manager Paul Wyntergreen said this is an incentive program to attract developers. It would increase safety impacts. It would give the city 10 years of additional public safety.
“There’s not a direct cost to the city,” Wyntergreen said. “You’re withholding future income is what it is. Your costs to the city are indirect and you’ll have apartments with people who demand services without having any property tax during that period of time. You will have increased public safety during that time.”
Sarah Absher, director of the Tillamook County Department of Community Development, said the city should look at this as an investment. The abatement does not have to last the full 10 years.
“The most extreme case could be a 10 year exemption for the entire development but there’s opportunities for many layers of how that exemption can be taken and what the level of participation is,” Absher said.
When the tax exemption period is over, it is over, Absher added.
“The city can choose to stop participating any time,” Absher said. “You would just be committed to the exemptions you’ve already done.”
Tillamook is at the heart of the efforts for investments in housing because they have buildable lands that other cities in the county may not. Councilor John Sandusky said he thinks the city should be a part of this to address the lack of housing available.
Wyntergreen said the tax exemption would be a huge impact for 10 years and needs to be extremely well considered.
“There is a demand and the demand is well-documented,” Wyntergreen said. “If this is successful and it takes off, you’re looking at a significant new demand, primarily on public safety.”
Councilor Doug Henson said this is a program the city should probably eventually support but he would like more information about what the other cities in the county are doing and how it will impact the city’s budget. Mayor Suzanne Weber said the council could have a workshop to discuss the proposal further after they receive more information. It will then go back to the finance committee, who will fine-tune it, before coming back to the council to make a decision.
