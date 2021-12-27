Selling a house? Better check your sewer lines.
The City of Tillamook Code Book states that property owners are responsible for their sewer lateral lines: “Maintenance shall be performed in such a manner as to prevent infiltration of groundwater into the collection system.”
This ordinance has been in existence since the publication of the Code Book in 1977.
But in early 2020, City staff began working under the guidance of a new ordinance to capture and enforce compliance of the sewer lateral lines at the point of sale when a property is sold or exchanged.
“This ordinance essentially created an inspection and compliance program that regulated the sewer lateral lines by requiring a video to be submitted to the City and then reviewed for compliance,” Tillamook City Manager Nathan George wrote in a letter addressed to the Tillamook City Council. “The City has the authority to reject any video submission and require that the property owner perform new or additional work if deemed as necessary. This was presented to Tillamook City Council, discussed at multiple meetings, and eventually it was adopted as an ordinance in December of 2020.”
At their Dec. 6, 2021 meeting, George addressed the Council with his concerns over the liability of the year-old ordinance.
“The ordinance never went through our attorneys,” George said. “I think the City has some serious liability issues.”
In George’s letter to the Council, he details the he “learned that this ordinance was not reviewed by legal staff before its adoption in 2020. Not having legal documents reviewed by the City’s Legal Counsel has been a frequent occurrence over the past at least 10 years. Upon discussion with the City Attorney, I learned that this ordinance is far more restrictive than any known ordinance of any City in the State of Oregon, and that it has many serious liability issues for the City of Tillamook. One of these liability issues, is the fact that the City doesn’t employ any licensed plumbers yet is overturning the decisions of licensed plumbers.”
In addition to liability, George described that the ordinance has created significant frustration from the community.
“City staff and City Councilors, have received a significant number of complaints and concerns,” George wrote. “The first vocal complaint was that of a citizen and realtor who came to a Council meeting earlier this year and expressed grave concern.”
In response, City staff began meeting with realtors, property owners, and others with a vested interest in this ordinance.
“City staff also met many times internally to discuss the origins of this ordinance,” George wrote. “The City’s goal is compliance to save money and resources for treating stormwater. The goals of property owners and realtors is to also have compliance, but in a streamlined and what they consider equitable manner. I have always believed both goals can be met, and to that end the City has been working on these concerns of this situation.”
Upon review of the 1977 City Code, it shows that the City has the authority to test sewer lateral lines and ensure compliance.
“Code Enforcement in the past was done on a complaint only basis, and in a mediocre manner at best,” George wrote. “In the past 10 months, the City has worked to put in place the structure and methods to ensure compliance proactively with all code enforcement issues.”
George informed the Council that smoke testing of the sewer lines will be complete in June/July 2022 and property owners requiring repairs will be receiving letters in the mail.
However, George and City Staff recommended to the City Council that the 2020 ordinance be rescinded “as soon as possible.”
“The City [should] work on putting better processes in place on the operational side of the City,” George wrote. “It will also allow time to look at better ways of strengthening the current ordinance and creating a stronger basis for compliance. City staff will, of course, work closely with legal staff to ensure that the City is putting together a robust and legally sound course of action.”
Councilor John Sandusky began the motion to remove the ordinance and direct City Staff at Public Works to not enforce the ordinance until it goes through the correct legal process.
The motion passed unanimously on Dec. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.