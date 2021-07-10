Every day counts in the life of a child in foster care. Statewide, there are approximately 6,000 children in foster care. The Citizen Review Board (CRB) in Tillamook County needs more volunteers. This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to volunteer one day every other month. The CRB fills an important role in providing a citizen voice for cases involving foster children.
Volunteers are well-trained and supported by professional staff as they conduct reviews of children and youth in foster care. No prior experience required. Volunteers come from all walks of life. They volunteer because they care deeply about protecting the most vulnerable children and families in their community, and understand the importance of public oversight as a check and balance to a system that sometimes must break apart families to protect children. If you are interested in learning more about CRB, please visit our website at www.courts.oregon.gov/crb or contact our Volunteer Coordinator by email at crb.volunteer.resources@ojd.state.or.us or toll free by phone at 1-888-530-8999 Ext. 65901. We look forward to talking with you!
