Chinook Forest Partners finalized the purchase on Oct. 29 of 50,747 acres of timberland in northwest Washington from Hampton Lumber and Family Forests. Hampton Lumber manages timberland in Washington to help supply its sawmills in the communities of Morton, Randle and Darrington.
The acreage purchased by Chinook Forest Partners was part of Hampton’s 145,000-acre timberland acquisition from Weyerhaeuser earlier this year. Included in this transaction are 35,867 acres in Chelan and Kittitas counties and 14,880 acres in Snohomish and King County.
“The acquisition of these lands from Hampton Lumber represents an important strategic expansion of Chinook’s management footprint. We are excited to apply Chinook’s forward-looking approach, while working with Hampton and the community to bolster a legacy of sustainably-managed working forests in the region,” said Managing Partner Scott Marshall.
“Under Chinook Forest Partners’ ownership, these lands will continue to be an important source of logs for our sawmill in Darrington, while the proceeds from this sale will allow us to invest in additional timberland nearer to our mills,” said Hampton CEO Steve Zika.
Hampton Lumber is a fourth-generation family-owned company that has been doing business in the Pacific Northwest for 80 years. Headquartered in Portland, Ore., Hampton operates nine sawmills in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia and markets wood products all over the world. The Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI), an independent, nonprofit organization that promotes sustainable forest management, certifies all of Hampton’s forestlands. SFI certified forests play an important role in water conservation, wildlife habitat and climate solutions.
Chinook Forest Partners provides the full suite of timberland and natural capital investment management services individually tailored to the needs of large-scale investors. Chinook manages working forestland through our subsidiary Chinook Forest Management. The company currently manages working forestland in the Pacific Northwest. Chinook’s core values are sustainability, transparency, and long-term focus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.