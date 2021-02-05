In August 2020, the Tillamook Board of County Commissioners allocated $131,000 in CARES Act Funding for child care expansion in Tillamook County. The Tillamook County Early Child Care and Education Task Force identified four key areas for spending: tuition reimbursement for families, PPE, facility improvements, and supplies.
The Tillamook County YMCA served as the fiscal agent and grant administrator for this funding. The task force would like to thank the YMCA for their support. The YMCA worked directly with providers to explain the application process, collect all necessary materials, coordinate with county officials, and distribute checks to providers.
Thanks to this funding, 17 providers across Tillamook County received funds and four new providers opened during this time. In the infographic below, you can see a map with the general locations of all the providers. The number of children served increased fourfold, from 62 in April to 230 in December. The average grant award was around $8,500 for centers and $6,000 for in home providers.
This funding was a success thanks to the collaboration of the members in the Tillamook County Early Child Care and Education Task Force and Tillamook County staff. The task force is grateful to the Tillamook Board of County Commissioners for supporting child care providers throughout Tillamook County and for the YMCA for distributing all of the funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.