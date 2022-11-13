Werner TD 2

Judah Werner crossing the goal line in the third.

 Photo Credit Will Chappell
Werner Gladstone Touchdown

Judah Werner scores in the third quarter for the Mooks.

Tillamook advanced to the semifinals of the state football tournament for the third time since 1989, besting Gladstone 28-6 on Friday night at home.

The Mooks’ run game chipped away at the Gladiators over the course of the night, but the Cheesemaker defense was the star of the evening, frustrating Gladstone from wire to wire.

Hoskins TD

Tanner Hoskins rushes for a score in the second quarter against Gladstone.
