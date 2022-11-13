Tillamook advanced to the semifinals of the state football tournament for the third time since 1989, besting Gladstone 28-6 on Friday night at home.
The Mooks’ run game chipped away at the Gladiators over the course of the night, but the Cheesemaker defense was the star of the evening, frustrating Gladstone from wire to wire.
“We just kind of wore ‘em down,” Tillamook Coach Kye Johnson said after the game. “We want to get in the dirt with you and run.”
The quarterfinal game got off to a slow start, with Tillamook receiving the opening kickoff and both teams trading short drives before punting.
After getting the ball for a second time, the Mooks offense came alive thanks to wide receiver Judah Werner. Werner took a short reception early in the drive near midfield and eluded several Gladiator defenders to carry the Mooks into the redzone.
Several plays later, Werner received a handoff and found the endzone, giving the Cheesemakers a 7-0 lead with time running low in the first quarter.
Gladstone started driving down the field, but after getting just within Tillamook territory the Gladiators hit a wall named Sam Diaz.
Diaz, who stars for the Cheesemakers on both lines, has been a key to the team’s success all season long.
“Diaz is the best interior defensive lineman in the state maybe at any level,” Johnson said after the game.
With Diaz commanding so much attention from opposing lines it has freed up Tillamook linebackers Werner and Gilbert Whitlatch to wreak havoc on opposing run games and quarterbacks alike.
“Our defensive box has been incredible this fall,” Johnson said.
With the Gladiators at the Cheesemaker forty, Gladstone’s coach decided to go for it on fourth down, but the offense failed to move the chains, giving the ball back to the Cheesemakers.
With energy building in the stands and on the sideline, the Cheesemakers offense put together a sustained drive, capped by a short scramble for a touchdown by Tanner Hoskins on a quarterback keeper.
Hoskins hit the point after attempt, putting the Mooks ahead 14-0 with just over nine minutes left in the first half.
The next two drives were uneventful, with Gladstone going three and out before Tillamook mounted a short drive that ended in a turnover on downs just inside Gladstone territory.
The Gladiators took control of the ball with three minutes and change remaining in the second quarter and started advancing on the Cheesemakers. They made it to the goal line with under a minute remaining and looked poised to score.
Then, defensive back Zeyon Hurliman jumped a route in the end zone, coming up with an interception that preserved the Mooks 14-point margin heading into the half.
After the break, Gladstone received the kick to start the second half and was quickly stopped by the Cheesemaker defense, punting after three plays.
The Cheesemakers then had their most explosive drive of the evening, with Hurliman catching a thirty plus yard toss from Hoskins before Werner found the endzone after receiving a pass in the backfield on the next play. With nine minutes remaining in the third, the Mooks had a 21-0 lead.
After the teams traded inconsequential drives that chewed up most of the third quarter, Gladstone made a final grasp at the game.
Taking possession with time running down in the third, Gladstone began driving on the Mooks. It looked like the drive was going to be unsuccessful as a fourth down pass fell incomplete at the Cheesemaker twenty-yard line.
But a personal foul was called against the Mooks for illegal hands to the face, extending the Gladiator drive, with a quarterback keeper putting the visitors on the board several plays later.
The Gladiators tried a fake point after attempt that the Cheesemaker special teams unit sniffed out, making the score 21-6.
Gladstone set up for an onside kick but in the cool, dry weather the Mooks fielded the ball cleanly, starting their drive at Gladstone’s 43-yard line.
The Mooks marched down the field and put the game away on a power run by Tyler Moncrief that gave Tillamook the 28-6 advantage.
After Gladstone went three and out, the Cheesemakers entered the victory formation and let time expire on the game.
“It’s a great group of players and a great group of coaches who’ve stuck with us for eight years,” Johnson said after the game.
“This whole deal for eight years has been about building up and getting better each week and we had a lot of hurdles to climb over and accomplishments to cross off the list” he continued. “Getting back to the state semifinal was definitely on that list.”
With the win, the Cheesemakers advance to take on the La Grande Tigers with a trip to the state championship on the line. The game will be played next Saturday at 5 p.m. at Barlow High School.
