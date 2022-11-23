The Tillamook Cheesemakers Football Team is headed to the state championship game for just the second time in school history, carrying a ten-game win streak and 10-2 record into the showdown with the Estacada Rangers.
The Cheesemakers were sole champions of the Cowapa league and have relied on a stalwart defensive unit and diverse running attack throughout the campaign.
The season got off to an inauspicious start for Tillamook, as the Cheesemakers dropped their first two, non-league games, falling by one point to Marshfield and eight points to former Cowapa league rival Banks.
Both games were on the road, as were the first seven games of the Mooks season as a $2.3 million renovation was completed on Bob C. Jones Field in Tillamook.
The Cheesemakers began to find their rhythm in a week three matchup against Woodburn. Quarterback Tanner Hoskins, who had struggled with three interceptions in the first two contests, came to life against the Bulldogs, throwing one touchdown and rushing for two more, leading the Mooks to a 28-7 victory.
Momentum continued to build with a drubbing of Tonasket in a Saturday game in Washington state that saw the Mooks put 62 points on the board. Judah Werner led the way on the day with three rushing touchdowns, while Seth Wehinger chipped in two and Gilbert Whitlatch, Zeyon Hurliman and Logan Motsinger contributed one apiece.
After that, Tillamook started its Cowapa league schedule by easily dispatching Seaside, St. Helens and Astoria in consecutive weeks.
This set up a faceoff with powerhouse Scappoose with the Cowapa league title on the line.
In their first game at their newly renovated home field, the Cheesemakers gave their fans a game to remember.
With winds blowing over twenty miles an hour, the Mooks battled the Indians to a 14 all draw in regulation with touchdowns from Werner and Tyler Moncrief and sent the game into OT.
After the defense came up with a huge goal line stop against the Indians in overtime, Hoskins booted a 45-yard field goal to lift the Cheesemakers to the 17-14 win and a guaranteed share of the Cowapa league title.
The Cheesemakers secured sole possession of the title the next week with a 56-6 thumping of Milwaukie and headed into the playoffs on a seven-game win streak.
The playoff push began the next week at home with a rematch against the Woodburn Bulldogs amid exceedingly severe weather.
As sheets of rain and winds gusting above thirty miles an hour battered players and fans, Tillamook ground out a 12-8 win against Woodburn behind rushing touchdowns from Hoskins and Wehinger.
In the quarterfinal matchup against the Gladstone Gladiators, the Cheesemakers defense stifled the Gladiators while Werner led the way with two rushing touchdowns in a 28-6 victory.
This set up a showdown with the La Grande Tigers in Gresham for a spot in the state championship game.
On a cold night, Tillamook fans made the journey to La Grande and helped lift the Cheesemakers to a thrilling 28-21 victory.
The defense turned in a stellar performance, taking the ball away from the Tigers six times combined. Lineman Sam Diaz led the way accounting for two strips and Moncrief sealed the game with a critical interception with two minutes remaining.
The win sets up a matchup with the Estacada Rangers for the 4A Championship on Saturday, November 27, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. to be played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Estacada comes into the game with an 11-1 record, having only lost their first game of the season against Mazama. The Rangers defeated Junction City and Henley at home before beating Scappoose 14-7 in the semifinal game last Saturday in Hillsboro.
Both programs will be seeking their first state championship in their second trip to the game. Tillamook appeared in 1977, losing to South Umpqua 35-7 and Estacada lost to Crook County 31-14 in 1953.
