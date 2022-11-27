Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

State championship preplay

The Cheesemakers set up against Estacada.

The Tillamook Cheesemakers football team ended one of the best seasons in program history with a disappointing loss, falling 32-8 to the Estacada Rangers in the Oregon School Activities Association 4A Championship game on Saturday, November 26, at Hillsboro Stadium.

The Rangers rode an unrelenting attack from their backfield to an early lead and huge advantage in time of possession while the Mooks offense was frustrated by Estacada’s defense throughout the game.

State Championship pregame

The crowd awaiting kickoff at Hillsboro Stadium.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

If Donald Trump gets the republican nomination for president, will you vote for him? 

You voted:

Online Poll

If Donald Trump gets the republican nomination for president, will you vote for him? 

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.