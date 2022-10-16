Astoria Pre Snap

The Mooks lineup against Astoria

Tillamook improved to 3-0 in the Cowapa league on Friday night, beating the Astoria Fighting Fishermen 40-7 and setting up a showdown next week with Scappoose that will determine the league’s championship.

For the second week in a row, turnovers in the early going saw the Mooks carry a relatively close lead into the locker room before pulling away in the second half.

Astoria Celebration

Tillamook players celebrate a touchdown against Astoria
Hurliman Catch

Hurliman snags a catch for a touchdown against Astoria
