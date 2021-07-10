Cyclists riding from Seattle to San Diego this summer to fight poverty housing will arrive in Tillamook on Tuesday, July 13, after an 81-mile ride from Naselle, Wash.
Over four weeks, Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure riders will experience the spectacular scenery of the West Coast while climbing a cumulative 50,000 feet in elevation along the various hills and mountains. At most of their stops along the way, the riders are hosted by churches overnight before they resume their journey early the next morning.
The Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure was founded in 2008 as a way to raise funds for The Fuller Center for Housing’s work of partnering with families in need to help them have simple, decent places to live through home repairs and new home construction — through dozens of Fuller Center covenant partners across the United States and in 20 different countries. In addition to having raised more than $3 million for The Fuller Center’s work through the years, the riders also raise awareness about the nonprofit’s work through speaking engagements, media coverage, and simply by talking with people they meet along the way.
