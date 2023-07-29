Tillamook County Sheriff's Logo

Criminal charges will not be sought in the boating accident in the mouth of Nestucca Bay on July 7, that led to the drowning death of a 15-year-old boy.

Tillamook District Attorney Aubrey Olson declined to pursue an indictment against Timothy Brewster, despite the Sheriff’s department recommending she do so. Olson told the Herald she did not feel she could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Brewster’s boat operation was reckless under Oregon statute and that Brewster had already been punished enough by the passing of his son.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

If you went to the movies last weekend, which film did you see?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

If you went to the movies last weekend, which film did you see?

You voted: