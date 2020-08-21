The Central Oregon Coast Subarea (Cape Falcon to Humbug Mountain) summer all-depth Pacific halibut season is expanding to be open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. These added openings give anglers additional opportunity to harvest the halibut quota.
Aug. 20-22 was previously scheduled to be open. The next opening will be the following week, Aug. 27-29, and continue every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until the quota is caught or Oct. 31.
The bottomfish fishery opens to all depths beginning Sept. 1. Bycatch impacts to yelloweye rockfish have been low enough so far this year that beginning on Sept. 1, all-depth halibut anglers may retain bottomfish on the same trip. Retention is prohibited during the summer months when bottomfish is restricted to inside of 40 fathoms. Anglers are reminded that yelloweye rockfish retention is prohibited at all times and must be released using a descending device.
“Over the last couple of years, anglers have come to look forward to the opportunity to fish in the fall for both all-depth halibut and deepwater lingcod on the same trip” said Lynn Mattes, ODFW sport halibut and bottomfish project leader.
