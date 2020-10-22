The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce a closure on the central coast for razor clamming and an opening on the south coast for mussel harvesting. Recent razor clam samples indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid is above the closure limit on the central coast, while recent mussel samples indicate the marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish toxin has fallen below the closure limit on our south coast.
Razor clam harvesting is now closed from Cascade Head in Lincoln City to the north jetty of the Siuslaw River in Florence.
Razor clam harvesting remains open from the Columbia River to Cascade Head, and razor clam harvesting is open from the south jetty of the Siuslaw River to the California border.
Mussel harvesting is open along the entire Oregon Coast.
Recreational bay clam and crab harvesting are open along the entire Oregon coast. Coastal scallops are not affected by biotoxin closures when only the adductor muscle is eaten. ODA does not recommend eating whole scallops. Commercial shellfish products remain safe for consumers.
Paralytic shellfish toxin and domoic acid are produced by algae and originate in the ocean. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.
