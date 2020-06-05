An additional weekend in July is added to Oregon’s Central Coast Subarea to replace the May 14-16 opening that was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The Subarea includes ports from Port Orford to Garibaldi.
July 23-25, originally scheduled as a back-up opening, is added as a sixth fixed opening for this popular fishery. ODFW delayed the initial opener from May 14 to May 21 to allow more time for ports, charters and other facilities to prepare for reopening, and to ensure fair and equitable access to halibut across the entire Central Coast Subarea.
The fishery was open May 21-23 and May 28-30. Remaining openings are June 11-13, June 18-20, July 9-11, and July 23-25. These dates were scheduled based on public input earlier this year, and additional all-depth fishing days may be opened later in the spring or summer if quota remains.
Many coastal communities remain concerned about a large influx of visitors while some COVID-19 restrictions are still in effect. Anglers are asked to be mindful of the Governor’s Executive Order as well as coastal community concerns and:
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Check for access before you go. Even if fishing is open, the boat ramp or park where you want to go might be closed. ODFW does not control access to land or facilities it doesn’t manage, so check with the land manager or facility owner where you want to go about what’s open before you leave home.
• Stick close to home. Don’t travel far to hunt or fish. Most places remain closed to overnight camping/lodging.
• Be prepared. Restrooms and other facilities may be more limited. Bring your own soap, water, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, food, etc. Buy your license online before you go.
• Avoid crowds. Go someplace else if your destination looks crowded.
• Practice social distancing. Keep six feet between you and anyone who doesn’t live in your immediate household, including while on a boat or at a fish cleaning station.
• Wash your hands often. Keep up on personal hygiene and bring your own water, soap, and hand sanitizer with you.
• Pack out what you pack in. Take any garbage with you, including disposable gloves and masks.
Other halibut fishing opportunities:
Columbia River all-depth and nearshore: The opening of these seasons is postponed pending further consultation between ODFW and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). ODFW and WDFW manage this shared subarea in close coordination. ODFW will announce new opening dates after a decision is made.
Central Coast nearshore: Opened May 1 as planned.
Southern Oregon Subarea: Opened May 1 as planned.
For more about halibut fishing, including a map of Oregon’s recreational seasons, visit https://myodfw.com/pacific-halibut-sport-regulations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.