Highway 6

Work is progressing on bringing cellular service to Highway 6 between Banks and Tillamook, with Astound Broadband laying the fiber optic cable that will bring data while Verizon designs its plan for towers to serve the corridor. 

Astound plans to finish laying the cable in the first quarter of next year, while an official from Verizon said that it would be two to three years before their service is up and running.

