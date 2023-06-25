Coho Salmon

To take the survey, go to www.myodfw.com.

 Courtesy from Rick Swart and ODFW

Oregon anglers will have something of a say on what their fall salmon harvest looks like this year. At their June 14 webinar, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) presented two harvest options with different bag limits they are considering, encouraging anglers to visit their website and vote on their preferred option.

Upcoming changes that can’t be voted on for this fall season include lower bag limits, no stratum aggregate bag limits, ODFW building on previous actions like lowered deadlines, and new approaches to the Coastal Multi-species Conservation and Management Plan (CMP). Sean Clements, Fish Division Deputy Administrator with ODFW, said that the aggregate bag rule was removed because the strata – that is, the concentration of salmon in each region of the Oregon Coast – are not acting as one.

