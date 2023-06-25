Oregon anglers will have something of a say on what their fall salmon harvest looks like this year. At their June 14 webinar, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) presented two harvest options with different bag limits they are considering, encouraging anglers to visit their website and vote on their preferred option.
Upcoming changes that can’t be voted on for this fall season include lower bag limits, no stratum aggregate bag limits, ODFW building on previous actions like lowered deadlines, and new approaches to the Coastal Multi-species Conservation and Management Plan (CMP). Sean Clements, Fish Division Deputy Administrator with ODFW, said that the aggregate bag rule was removed because the strata – that is, the concentration of salmon in each region of the Oregon Coast – are not acting as one.
“The pattern we’re seeing now is that the strata aren’t behaving as one. So, measuring the stratum rule doesn’t make sense anymore,” Clements said.
Other upcoming changes include some rivers re-opening to wild Chinook retention this year, Siuslaw River and Tillamook River among the few. ODFW forecasted Coquille River and Elk River to be closed to wild Chinook retention this fall.
ODFW is still mulling over which harvest option they would like to use for the fall wild Chinook season. The department presented two options at their June 14 webinar. As always, each option would look different for each region of the Oregon Coast.
Option 1 generally takes a more conservative approach. ODFW states that option 1 “takes a consistent, coastwide, basin-specific approach to setting bag limits within a sliding scale framework recognizing recent issues.”
Option 2 allows slightly larger bag limits. ODFW states that option 2 “allows additional harvest this year in some basins based on the forecast but may increase the risk of impacting future opportunity.”
Under both options, bag limits are significantly less than 2022 in many basins. For example, anglers were allowed two wild Chinook per day and ten during season in the Nehalem River last year. This year, option 1 allows one wild Chinook per day and two in the season, and option 2 allows one wild Chinook per day and five in the season.
For the South Coast, bag limits are set based on the Rogue Fall Chinook Species Management rules. The rules guide the management of fall Chinook along the Oregon Coast from the Winchuck River to Euchre Creek. Bag limits for this area are set based on a one- or two-year return plus the current forecast average. Because most of the South Coast operates under this rule, there is only one option available for this region.
ODFW is encouraging the public to visit their website and take the 2023 Coastal Fall Salmon Survey. The survey asks several questions, including questions regarding your preferred harvest option and the typical number of days you fish each fall.
To take the survey, go to www.myodfw.com. Search “Fall Coastal Salmon” in the search bar. Click the link that says, “Fall Coastal Salmon Management.” From there, you can submit questions or take the survey by June 23.
Here are the bag limits for each region of the Oregon Coast under both options, as presented by ODFW at their June 14 webinar.
- 1 Chinook per day, 2 per season on Necanicum River. Includes hatchery Chinook.
- 1 Chinook per day, 2 per season on Nehalem River. Only 1 Chinook allowed during protective period through September 15. 1 Coho per day, 2 per season. Includes hatchery Coho.
- 1 Chinook per day, 2 per season on Tillamook River. Includes hatchery Chinook. 1 Coho per day, 2 per season. Includes hatchery Coho.
- 1 Chinook per day, 5 per season on Nestucca River. Includes hatchery Chinook. 1 Coho per day, 2 per season.
- 1 Chinook per day, 2 per season on Necanicum River. Includes hatchery Chinook.
- 1 Chinook per day, 5 per season on Nehalem River. Only 1 Chinook allowed during protective period through September 15. 1 Coho per day, 2 per season. Includes hatchery Coho.
- 1 Chinook per day, 2 per season on Tillamook River. Includes hatchery Chinook. 1 Coho per day, 2 per season. Includes hatchery Coho.
- 1 Chinook per day, 5 per season on Nestucca River. Includes hatchery Chinook. 1 Coho per day, 2 per season.
- 1 Chinook per day, 5 per season on Salmon River. Includes hatchery Chinook.
- 1 Chinook per day, 5 per season on Siletz River. 1 Coho per season.
- 1 Chinook per day, 5 per season on Yaquina River. 1 Coho per season.
- 1 Chinook per day, 5 per season on Alsea River. 1 Coho per season.
- 1 Chinook per day, 2 per season on Yachats River.
- 1 Chinook per day, 2 per season on Siuslaw River. 1 Coho per season.
- 1 Coho per season at Beaver Creek.
- 2 Chinook per day, 10 per season on Salmon River. Includes hatchery Chinook.
- 2 Chinook per day, 10 per season on Siletz River. 1 Coho per season.
- 2 Chinook per day, 10 per season on Yaquina River. 1 Coho per season.
- 2 Chinook per day, 10 per season on Alsea River. 1 Coho per season.
- 1 Chinook per day, 5 per season on Yachats River.
- 1 Chinook per day, 2 per season on Siuslaw River. 1 Coho per season.
- 1 Coho per season on Beaver Creek.
- 1 Chinook per day, 5 per season on Umpqua River. Includes hatchery Chinook.
- 1 Chinook per day, 5 per season on Coos River. Includes hatchery Chinook. Includes 1 Coho per day, 3 per season.
- Chinook closed on Coquille River. 1 Coho per day, 3 per season.
- 1 Chinook per season on Floras Creek. 1 Coho per day, 2 per season.
- 1 Chinook per day, 5 per season on Sixes River.
- Hatchery Chinook only on Elk River.
- 1 Chinook per day, 5 per season on Umpqua River. Includes hatchery Chinook.
- 2 Chinook per day, 10 per season on Coos River. Includes hatchery Chinook. Includes 1 Coho per day, 3 per season.
- Chinook closed on Coquille River. 1 Coho per day, 3 per season.
- 1 Chinook per season on Floras Creek. 1 Coho per day, 2 per season.
- 1 Chinook per day, 10 per season on Sixes River.
- Hatchery Chinook only on Elk River.
South Coast – Everything operating under a permanent rule, making one scenario.
- 2 Chinook per day, 20 per season on Roque River. Includes hatchery Chinook and Coho.
- 1 Chinook per day, 2 per season on Hunter Creek.
- 1 Chinook per day, 5 per season on Pistol River.
- 1 Chinook per day, 5 per season on Chetco River. Includes hatchery Chinook.
- 1 Chinook per day, 5 per season on Winchuck River.
