Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
Carter Lee of Tillamook made the list. Lee was among more than 5,300 students named to the fall 2020 dean's list.
Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Their purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.
