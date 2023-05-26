CARE Inc.

CARE is excited to announce their plan to bring new no- and low-barrier shelter to Tillamook County. This plan will double the number of available low-barrier shelters operated by CARE from six to twelve. It will include resources like bathrooms, showers and 24/7 peer supervision and support.

“In Tillamook County we are experiencing shortages throughout the housing continuum, from shelter all the way through market rate homeownership,” observes Dusti Linnell, Chair of the CARE Board of Directors. “CARE is uniquely positioned to contribute to closing gaps in the housing continuum, and this project will allow us to make an immediate impact by providing no-barrier and low-barrier shelter quickly.”

