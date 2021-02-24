On March 1, Community Action Resource Enterprises (CARE), Inc. returns to their regular offices located at 2310 1st Street in downtown Tillamook. CARE had temporarily relocated to 904 Main Avenue while conducting renovations to its permanent home.
With the first round of renovations completed, some in-person services will be resuming shortly. CARE is here to help all our low-income friends and neighbors in Tillamook County experiencing poverty or homelessness, and those who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are someone you know needs assistance, please call CARE at 503-842-5261 to learn about how they can help you over the phone or in person.
In November 2020, CARE temporarily relocated to 904 Main Avenue while conducting the first phase of a renovation project. The purpose for this renovation was to implement changes in CARE’s building design and layout that would allow them to safely resume in-person services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of the pandemic, CARE implemented a series of protocols designed to keep clients and staff safe from COVID-19.
Many of CARE’s services were able to successfully transition to phone and video communication, but not all services could be provided remotely. For those services that required in-person communication, CARE’s offices did not allow for proper social distancing, and so the only safe way to conduct these visits was in the open air of the CARE parking lot. Recognizing this did not uphold the dignity of those they serve, CARE began developing plans to renovate their offices with a layout designed to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. CARE will now reopen with a new lobby that contains three private client meeting rooms that have ample space for social distancing, a dedicated supply of clean air, and that can be easily disinfected between client visits.
CARE is grateful for the support of our community in providing a safe place for clients and staff to provide homelessness and poverty-fighting services in Tillamook County. The first phase of this project could not have been completed without the generous contributions of the Tillamook County Creamery Association, the Loren E. Parks Foundation, Walt and Marilyn Rigterink, Judy Schwartz-Sorrel, Tillamook County, and dozens of individual donors from across the community. CARE now turns its attention to completing the next phase of this project.
“We are so grateful to all those who supported this project,” said Peter Starkey, CARE’s new executive director, “but there is still more work to do be done. We are dedicated to providing a dignified, inviting and safe environment for our clients, staff and community.”
CARE is preparing to begin the next phase of this renovation project in late 2021 or early 2022. To learn more about this project or how you can help CARE provide homelessness and poverty-fighting services in your community, call CARE at 503-842-5261.
