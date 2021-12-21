After 25 years of providing care to seniors in Tillamook County, Nehalem Bay House and Kilchis House are closing their doors on or around Feb. 11, 2022 according to CARE Executive Director Peter Starkey.
Residents and staff were informed of the planned closures on Monday, Dec. 13. The closures will impact 29 residents at Kilchis House in Tillamook and 26 residents at the Nehalem Bay House. Nehalem Bay and Kilchis House are staples in the Tillamook community and some of the only options for low-income seniors to live and receive care in the area.
Starkey said, that the CARE board of directors as well as other community and state leaders have done everything they possible could, but closing these facilities were the only option at this time due to staffing shortages and financial woes.
“CARE began pulling heavily from reserves in July, when Kilchis House ran out of personal savings,” he said. “Nehalem Bay House ran out of money shortly afterwards. We have used about $700,000 of CARE reserves supporting the houses since June and the remaining $300,000 will be depleted by the end of February.”
CARE, Inc., a non-profit organization that has managed the communities since 2012, serves primarily low-income Oregonians. A majority of the residents at these two buildings are on Medicaid. CARE, Inc., cited the workforce shortage and exponential increases in wage and labor costs due to the need to rely upon temporary staffing agencies as the reason for the closures.
“CARE held about $1 million in reserves,” Starkey said.”CARE has been pulling from these reserve funds, money was not diverted from other CARE programs.”
This was not an easy decision for CARE leaders, board or staff.
“To say that we are devastated to have to close our doors is an understatement,” Starkey said. ”Our residents and staff were overwhelmingly sad when we shared the news of the closures, unfortunately, due to significant workforce shortages, insufficient Medicaid reimbursement rates, and the need for expensive temporary agency staff, our cash reserves are drained, and we simply can’t afford to stay open much longer.”
Starkey said, he and the board have been working with all vested partners to see what could be done to keep the facilities open since last Spring.
“CARE has been discussing the budget shortfalls of Medicaid and state/federal funding since April, when we published it in our newsletter, and advocated during the budget development for increases to Medicaid rates,” he said. “When CARE began taking from its reserves we reached out to local elected officials, state agencies, and lenders for help. Starting in August I (Starkey) began speaking at community meetings, the radio, and community partners about the possibility of closure.”
Starkey said the board even hired a consulting firm to help with the situation, look over how the money has been spent and offer solutions.
“The board retained a financial consultant in November to do a deep analysis of CARE’s cash flow and financial management,” Starkey said. “The hiring of this consultant was with the intent of finding a way to continue operations.”
In the end the consultant agreed with the board’s action, offered some guidance, but nothing that would keep the facilities open.
“After a careful review of the cash flow and financial management, the consultant concluded that CARE management had done everything possible to reduce costs,” Starkey said. “The financial consultant presented the board with 10 scenarios, and none of them displayed a path to financial sustainability for the assisted living facilities, there was no option to ensure that CARE had the cash flow to operate the facilities as assisted living.”
What’s next
CARE, Inc. will now begin working with each resident to secure new placements, with a focus on finding appropriate assisted living communities in Tillamook County or close to residents’ family members. Placements may also occur in the Portland Metro, Seaside, or Lincoln City areas based on residents’ needs and community availability.
Peter Starkey, Executive Director of CARE, Inc., and Desiree Hansen, Operations Specialist with Vanda Health, will be overseeing placements for each resident. They will work in partnership with local healthcare providers, case managers, the State Medicaid office, the State Long Term Care Ombudsman Office, Aging and Disability Services, NW Senior and Disability Services, Adult Protective Services, Oregon Department Human Services, and the Oregon Health Care Association (OHCA) to ensure appropriate placement. Residents will have access to case managers and mental health supports throughout the transition process.
Starkey said he is unsure what will become of the two facilities after they close down, his time, staff and partners’ time will be placing the residents in homes.
“Right now we are focused on our residents,” Starkey added. “We will be exploring options for repurposing the facilities to continue being a community benefit.”
Starkey said he believes this trend will be a bigger problem around Oregon and the country.
“In every county across Oregon facilities are fighting to remain open,” he said. “Across the country we are seeing this trend, CARE may be one of the first but we will not be the last if there is not decisive and urgent action from our state and federal government,” he said. “We are on the cusp of a collapse in long term care and the healthcare system. It starts with our poor, our elderly, and our rural communities.”
Steps board made to keep the facilities open
• December 2020: CARE Inc. first identified a staffing issue in instituted a $250 hiring bonus.
• April 2021: CARE Inc increased hiring bonus to $500 and offered a referral bonus to current staff.
• June 2021: CARE Inc retained Voorhies and Associates (Vanda Health) as consultants
• June 2021: CARE Inc. Increased starting wages to $15/hour for caregivers and $17/hour for medtechs
• June/July 2021: Nehalem Bay House and Kilchis House began relying heavily on agency staff
• July 2021: CARE Inc. decreased controllable expenses
• July 2021: Kilchis House reserves exhausted, began borrowing from CARE Inc reserves
• September 2021: Nehalem Bay House reserves exhausted, began borrowing from CARE Inc reserves
• November 2021: The CARE Inc Board of directors retained a financial consultant to analyze current cash flow and cash left to sustain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.